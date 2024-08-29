KF Wind project awarded Environmental Impact Assessment

KF Wind, a floating offshore wind project being developed off the coast of Ulsan by Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power, has secured the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval from the Ministry of Environment for the totality of the two-phase project.

The EIA has been achieved after more than 12 months of an onsite monitoring campaign and several rounds of consultations with local communities, key local stakeholders and fisheries. The EIA approval focused on the application of the highest environmental standards, incorporating the valuable experience of KF Wind’s sponsors, Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power.

Commenting on the matter, Austin Park, KF Wind’s project director, stated: “I am very proud of achieving this key milestone for our project. The KF Wind teams, supported by Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power, are working diligently for the future 1125 MW floating offshore project to not only generate clean energy and contribute to Korea’s energy transition but will also adhere to the highest standards of coexistence with local communities, other sea users, and the environment.”

The EIA comprises the first phase, East Blue Power, of 375 MW and the second phase, KF Wind, of 750 MW. The scope includes 75 turbines and floating foundations, two bottom fixed offshore substations, three submarine export cables of 80 km each, one onshore substation and the onshore high voltage line of 4.5 km until the interconnection point at Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)’s Shinonsan onshore substation.

