ACEN Australia secures approval for Robbins Island Wind project

ACEN Australia’s 900 MW Robbins Island Wind project has secured Federal Government approval – a major step in unlocking one of the largest private investments in Tasmania’s history and positioning the state as a major player in Australia’s clean energy transition.

The AUS$3 billion development is expected to generate enough power for up to 500 000 homes, create up to 400 construction jobs, and deliver more than AUS$30 million annually into the Tasmanian economy, alongside a AUS$27 million community benefits program for the Circular Head region.

ACEN Australia Managing Director, David Pollington, said the milestone was a key achievement for ACEN, and important for the Tasmanian economy, the nation’s energy transition, and the renewable energy industry more broadly.

“The decision shows that large, complex projects can be delivered responsibly, balancing overall impacts and conserving biodiversity, with the need for clean energy to address climate change,” he said.

“It comes at a time when Australia faces a stalling energy transition and looming power shortages as coal exits the system.

“It also reflects the depth and rigour of ACEN’s work to address the assessment criteria and scrutiny applied through the approvals process.”

The approval follows more than eight years of assessment by all levels of government, including detailed studies of Robbins Island’s natural values.

This has produced the most comprehensive understanding of its plants and animals to date, giving confidence the project can proceed and manage any environmental risks.

The project will deliver jobs, training, and long-term community benefits. Wind then provides low cost baseload generation backed by hydro. As a result, hydro will be able to play to its real strength as flexible on-demand generation and storage, rather than a traditional baseload generation.

“It means the state could still play a meaningful role in the energy transition and capture the benefits that come with private investments like ours – at AUS$3 billion one of the largest in the state’s history – if there is a timely decision on the transmission line,” Pollington added.

The transmission line to connect the project to the grid is following a separate approvals process anticipated to be completed in 2026, allowing the project to start generating power in 2030.

The project will also help the state and federal governments reach legislated emissions commitments, including Tasmania’s goal to double clean energy production by 2040, half by 2030.

Pollington said Robbins Island Wind had a resource generating 30% more power than the average Australian wind project of comparable size.

“It will also make a significant contribution to Tamanian emissions targets, rep-resenting more than half of Tasmania’s 2030 target,” he said.

“The project supports Australia’s climate commitments, providing a lowest-cost clean alternative to fossil fuels in time to meet supply shortages.

“This is particularly important for Victoria, which will lose half of its coal generation by 2035, making investment in Marinus Link and the North West Transmission Developments a smart and timely move.”

ACEN will now work through the detailed approval conditions to understand their implications for project design and ongoing environmental monitoring while continuing preparations for its transmission proposal, scheduled for assessment in 2026.

