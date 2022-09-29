Vestas secures 185 MW order in the US

Vestas has received a 185 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the US. The order consists of 41 V150-4.5 MW turbines.

Vestas will provide supply, transportation, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery for the order begins in mid-2023 with commissioning scheduled by 4Q23.

The customer and project are undisclosed.

