First Minister set to open Scotland’s largest energy transition skills hub

Scotland’s largest energy transition skills hub, boasting a state-of-the-art welding academy, advanced manufacturing zone, and future technology digital training suites, will be opened in Aberdeen by First Minister John Swinny MSP.

The brand new £10 million facility, on the site of a dilapidated former dairy, is the transformational anchor project of the Skills Campus in the city’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) and will support 1000 people into energy transition jobs in the first five years of its operation.

The facility’s opening marks the official handover of the hub from ETZ Ltd, the private sector-led and not-for-profit organisation spearheading North East Scotland’s energy transition ambition, who have led the project’s delivery, to North East Scotland College (NESCol), who will operate the facility.

Maggie McGinlay, ETZ Ltd Chief Executive, responded: “The opening of this transformational facility marks an important step in our ambition to cement the city and wider region’s position as an internationally recognised hub of energy excellence.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!