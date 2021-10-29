TenneT introduces hub to accelerate offshore wind energy expansion

The transmission system operator TenneT presented a technological innovation that can significantly accelerate offshore grid expansion for wind power in the North Sea. With the wind power booster, 6 GW of offshore capacity can be realised three years earlier. For comparison: 6 GW of capacity correspond to six large power plants.

The concept was presented in Germany together with the Energy Ministers of Lower Saxony, Olaf Lies, and Schleswig-Holstein, Jan Philipp Albrecht, as well as Bremen's State Councillor Kai Stührenberg – representing Bremen's Senator for Economic Affairs, Kristina Vogt.

The wind power booster is a first concrete step towards a long-term meshed high voltage direct current grid at sea and on land. A meshed direct current grid (HVDC overlay grid) on land and at sea ensures long-term security of supply and reduces the economic costs of integrating renewable energies to achieve the climate targets.

Important companies, including e.g. ArcelorMittal, Entwicklungsagentur Region Heide, EWE, Holcim, Hynamics, Ørsted, Raffinerie Heide, Salzgitter AG, Uniper and the wind energy associations BWO and WAB support TenneT's initiative.

With the wind power booster concept, TenneT is proposing very specific measures that will make it possible to integrate 6 GW of offshore wind power into the power grid as early as 2032, instead of 2035, i.e. three years sooner than previously envisaged in the grid development plan, in a first step. The concept consists of the following building blocks:

Advantage: Acceleration of offshore expansion

TenneT is responsible for the construction of around 17 of the currently planned 20 GW of offshore transmission capacity in the North Sea and Baltic Sea by 2030. With the proposed expansion path for a further 6 GW by 2032, which was previously not planned until 2035, Germany's offshore expansion targets can be significantly increased in the short-term and thus contribute to accelerated implementation on the path to climate neutrality.

Advantage: International connections in the North Sea

In order to achieve the European climate targets, the expansion of offshore wind energy in the North Sea must be planned across national borders in the long term. What is needed is a North Sea offshore grid that connects the riparian states. This is particularly important for Germany, as the German offshore wind potential will not be sufficient to achieve the German climate targets by 2045. The interconnection of several offshore connections from different states increases efficiency, security of supply and creates new European electricity trading capacities. The modular concept of the LanWin hub enables, for example, interconnection with the Danish ‘energy island’ and, in the future, with other North Sea countries. This distribution hub would be established in the LanWin area of the German Foreign Economic Zone in the North Sea, approximately 150 km off the German coast.

Advantage: Smart sector coupling at the coastal grid interconnection points

Until now, offshore wind farms have always been connected to the onshore electricity grid by point-to-point connections. In order to achieve Germany and Europe's ambitious climate targets, it is necessary to establish an internationally meshed direct current grid at sea and on land in order to transport more energy through the planned direct current lines on land. At the offshore grid interconnection points near the coast, in addition to decarbonising energy-intensive processes, intelligent sector coupling with planned electrolysis projects as well as with the gas infrastructure and the feed-in of onshore wind energy is planned.

Advantage: Less land consumption on land

In order to supply private consumers, industry and planned electrolysis projects with offshore wind energy, as well as to enable a direct connection with continuing direct current lines on land, the three offshore connections will land close to the coast in Heide (Schleswig-Holstein), Wilhelmshaven (Lower Saxony) and in the Bremen area. The wind power booster concept provides relief for the need for space and land in the coastal regions and at the same time offers new opportunities for the industrial clusters located there. Each of these three areas is to be integrated as a wind power booster with a 2 GW connection.

Advantage: experience and innovation

TenneT has already realised 14 offshore grid connections in the Netherlands and Germany and thus operates more than half of the offshore grid connection capacity in the EU. TenneT uses the know-how it has developed in this way to the advantage of new projects. For the LanWin hub, TenneT is relying on its innovative 2 GW standard for direct current connections, supplemented by further technological developments for the wind power booster concept. The new standard aims to further reduce the costs of offshore grid expansion and minimise spatial and environmental impacts.

Supporters of the TenneT initiative

Numerous companies from industry and the energy sector, as well as industry associations, support TenneT's initiative to accelerate the realisation of offshore expansion targets in the North Sea. TenneT is using the wind power booster concept: the construction of modular wind power hubs at sea and on land is combined with grid-serving locations that are suitable for industry. The aim is to link solutions for decarbonising energy-intensive processes in industry and for the smart coupling of wind energy with hydrogen with the creation of an international network of direct current lines. In addition, the direct interconnection of several offshore connections from different countries increases efficiency, security of supply and creates new European electricity trading capacities.

