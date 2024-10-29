Ocean Winds and Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Norte to launch research partnership for Brazilian wind energy

Ocean Winds (OW), an international company exclusively dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture in 2020 by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has formalised a partnership with Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Norte by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with the aim of promoting the exchange of knowledge between academic experts from UFRN and special-ists from Ocean Winds to build a leading and reliable offshore wind energy industry in Brazil.

One of Ocean Winds’ main objectives is to use its vast experience and proven strategies from its international offshore wind operations, which represent a total capacity of 18.5 – 2 GW under construction and 1.5 GW already operational – to strengthen the sector in Brazil. This commitment is evidenced by the fact that Ocean Winds has registered with IBAMA five offshore wind energy project proposals with a total capacity of 15 GW in the states of Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul since 2020.

The agreement seeks to align essential elements for the growth of the offshore wind energy industry in Brazil, including sustainable regulatory frameworks, strate-gies for the local supply chain and active community engagement.

To achieve these goals, it is crucial to have a highly qualified workforce equipped with the best tools and resources for the implementation and sustainability of projects. The commitment is to create research and development opportunities that comply with current laws and regulations, facilitating the success of projects and reinforcing the company’s dedication to responsible and sustainable growth. By investing in advanced technologies and promoting collaboration with academic institutions and industry partners, the company aim to improve operational efficiency and sustainability, positioning it as a leader in the development of offshore wind energy.

The Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte has a long history of partnerships with the energy sector. Professor Mario González, Co-ordinator of the Creation/UFRN research centre, commented: “UFRN, with its undergraduate and post-graduate courses in Engineering, Exact Sciences, and Social Sciences, has developed and disseminated knowledge and technologies in the energy sector, promoting the development of the onshore and offshore oil and gas economic sector and, in the last decade, wind energy. After learning from the research centres of the pioneering countries in offshore wind, UFRN has generated knowledge and disseminated it in Brazil and Europe. Collaboration with companies in the market, such as Ocean Winds, is essential if applied research is to develop the offshore wind sector, enabling all stakeholders in this new economic sector in the country to benefit.”

Rafael Palhares, Director of Business Development in Brazil and South America at Ocean Winds, stated: ‘For Ocean Winds, prioritising the generation of local value throughout the project life cycle is essential to contributing to social development. The most effective way to achieve this is through a collaborative approach that involves all stakeholders committed to the proper advancement of the industry. This includes academia, which goes beyond just promoting science; it involves investing resources to ensure that knowledge is accessible through appropriate tools and methodologies.”

Together, Ocean Winds and UFRN aim to boost economic growth and create job opportunities in Brazil’s offshore wind energy sector, with a focus on workforce development initiatives. By addressing the specific skills needed in the industry, they will ensure that the sector has access to a highly qualified workforce, essential for sustainable growth and expansion.

