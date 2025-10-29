Acteon and Wynnergy sign MoU to accelerate offshore renewables projects

Acteon, an expert in offshore infrastructure, and Wynnergy Marine, a Taiwan-based marine solutions provider, have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly deliver renewable energy projects across the region.

This partnership supports offshore wind growth in Taiwan by providing integrated solutions that combine subsea services and local marine vessels, enabling stronger local-global collaboration. Together, the companies combine Acteon’s expertise in geophysical and geotechnical site investigations, offshore foundation construction, structural health monitoring, decommissioning, and digital asset integrity management with Wynnergy’s strengths in vessel operations, marine logistics, local equipment supply, and regulatory navigation. The alliance will deliver integrated solutions for site surveys, subsea balance of plant operations and maintenance, and double big bubble curtain (DBBC) services.

Paul Smith, Executive Vice President at UTEC, Acteon’s Geo-services business line, commented: “This alliance marks a strategic milestone in our support of the global energy transition. By integrating our technical capabilities with Wynnergy’s local presence, we can deliver greater value, operational reliability, and measurable impact to the renewables sector.”

Harry Sheng, President at Wynnergy Marine, added: “We are delighted to partner with Acteon to accelerate offshore innovation and sustainability. This collaboration reflects our shared vision for a cleaner energy future and commitment to excellence in marine operations.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!