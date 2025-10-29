Global Wind Service advances installation at Baltic Power offshore wind farm

Global Wind Service (GWS) is advancing steadily on the development of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, located in the Polish Baltic Sea.

As of October 2025, 10 turbines have been fully installed and 20 towers erected, marking significant progress in this project.

This project stands as one of the region's most significant offshore wind developments. The wind farm features the Vestas V236 turbine, which is one of the most advanced models currently available in the market. This new model introduces new demands, both in terms of scale and technical complexity, for the team installing the turbines.

To meet these demands, GWS has assembled a highly skilled team of over 120 technicians, comprising experts in mechanical, electrical, and rope access disciplines.

GWS is responsible for work during both the pre-assembly and offshore installation phases, including high voltage (HV) works. Our in-house HV department handles the full HV scope, managing terminations, commissioning, and maintaining electrical safety with the expertise of certified HV Control Persons.

Jakob Tolbøll, Head of Electrical Organisation in GWS, commented: “We are extremely honoured by the trust that Vestas has shown our new HV Department. The close collaboration between Vestas and GWS has given us a very promising start in this field. Not only offering technical competencies, but also specialist roles that sits in HV Control Persons, who ensure the safety of all personnel working on or near the HV equipment. We look very much forward to a long-lasting partnership between Vestas and GWS.”

Rasmus Ravn, COO at GWS, added: “We have been a reliable partner for Vestas for years. The introduction of the V236 turbine and new processes underscores the need for knowledge and flexibility. We are proud to be trusted partners on this offshore wind farm.”

The offshore site is located about 23 km north of the Polish coastline, roughly between the towns of Choczewo and Leba. Covering an area of around 130 km2, the project is designed to host up to 76 wind turbines, each with a nominal capacity of around 15 MW. Once complete, Baltic Power will have the potential to deliver up to 1.2 GW of energy.

Baltic Power is expected to play a significant role in strengthening Poland’s renewable energy mix once operational, and GWS remains focused on delivering safe, reliable work as the installation phase continues.

