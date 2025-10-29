GoBe Consultants appointed lead environmental consultant for Moray FLOW-Park

GoBe Consultants Ltd, part of APEM Group, has been appointed by Offshore Solutions Group (OSG) to lead environmental support for the licensing and consenting of the proposed Moray FLOW-Park development, an innovative infrastructure solution designed to accelerate the deployment of floating offshore wind technology.

The FLOW-Park concept comprises two strategically located sites, Moray Firth North and Moray Firth South, which will provide seasonal, temporary wet storage for floating offshore wind assets – namely the foundation base units. The development aims to support the logistics and scalability of floating wind deployment.

GoBe will act as lead consultant for all environmental works, supporting the project from baseline characterisation surveys through to environmental impact assessment (EIA), habitats regulations appraisal (HRA), stakeholder engagement, public consultation, and application submission. APEM is currently supporting GoBe to deliver key baseline digital aerial surveying and wildlife data analysis. The consultancy will deliver a unified strategy for both sites, streamlining survey planning, EPS licensing and other documentation to reflect shared environmental characteristics and proximity.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Offshore Solutions Group on such a pioneering development,” said Gayle Boyle – Project Director, GoBe Consultants. “Our delivery model is designed to support the simultaneous progression of the EIA for the Moray Firth North and South elements of the project. By preparing a single set of documentation we’re able to reduce duplication and enhance efficiency. This joint approach also enables overlapping survey areas and coordinated stakeholder engagement, helping to de-risk the consenting process.”

APEM Group, through GoBe, brings deep expertise in offshore wind consenting, having supported numerous ScotWind and INTOG projects across Scottish waters. Their strategic input on wet storage solutions within EIAs and permitting frameworks positions them as a key partner in enabling the next generation of floating wind infrastructure.

Will Rowley, CEO of Offshore Solutions Group, added: “We are committed to complying with all necessary environmental regulations and are working to minimise impact from day one. The expert guidance we receive in this respect is critical, and we are pleased to appoint as experienced a consultancy as GoBe to lead the environmental support for the licensing and consenting of the Moray FLOW-Park.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!