IX Renewables and Asia Cement Corp. join forces for floating offshore wind project

During the 2025 Energy Taiwan, IX Renewables and Asia Cement Corp. (ACC) have signed a co-operation agreement for the Rui Li 1 floating offshore wind project.

The partnership marks a major milestone in Taiwan’s renewable energy journey – combining international offshore expertise with strong local industrial capabilities. It adds new momentum into a sector that has until recently been slowing, as the country works to advance its energy transition and net-zero ambitions.

Located deep waters off Hsinchu, the Rui Li 1 floating wind farm will have a planned installed capacity of 180 MW, in water depths ranging from 70 to 95 m. The project is led by IX Renewables in collaboration with international partners – GF Corp. (Japan), Hexicon (Sweden/Korea), and SNOW BV (Netherlands/France). The participation of ACC as a sponsor represents a meaningful step in Taiwan’s domestic industry and fostering a pragmatic and locally rooted approach to floating wind development.

Eric Kamphues, CEO of IX Renewables, stated: “We warmly welcome ACC’s participation in Rui Li 1. This co-operation represents our shared confidence in the continued growth of Taiwan’s offshore wind industry. By combining Taiwan’s strong industrial foundation with IX’s international offshore wind experience, we can jointly bring floating wind technology from vision to reality. Together, we aim to contribute to Taiwan’s 2035 goal of achieving 21 GW of offshore wind capacity and advancing towards a net-zero future.”

Peter Hsu, Board Director of ACC, added: “We value the opportunity to collaborate with IX Renewables, a company with solid technical expertise and a proven track record in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector. This co-operation reflects our shared commitment to advancing Taiwan’s renewable energy industry through pragmatic and locally integrated development. Together, we aim to contribute to Taiwan’s energy transition and demonstrate the strength of partnership between international know-how and domestic industry.”

Kamphues also noted: “Since Taiwan’s first offshore wind demonstration project began commercial operation in 2017 – a project in which IX Renewables was closely involved – the country’s total installed capacity has surpassed 3 GW. To reach the 2035 target of 21 GW of offshore wind, floating wind farms will be the essential next step. IX regards Rui Li Phase 1 not just as a demonstration, but as the beginning of Taiwan’s next chapter in offshore wind.”

IX Renewables and ACC look forward to leveraging international experience and local industry capabilities to bring floating wind technology in practice in Taiwan, making a lasting contribution to the country’s energy transition and net-zero future.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!