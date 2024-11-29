Hitachi Energy to integrate ScottishPower wind farm to power almost 1 million UK homes

Hitachi Energy will provide onshore and offshore grid connection equipment and power quality solutions to ScottishPower Renewables, part of the Iberdrola Group, a global leader in renewable energies. The project will enable the integration of 960 MW of renewable electricity from the East Anglia TWO (EA TWO) wind farm, located 32 km off the Suffolk coast of England. This will provide enough green power for the equivalent of almost 1 million homes and significantly contribute to the UK's 2030 energy targets.

The energy landscape is growing at an unprecedented pace, and integrating renewables into the grid at scale reveals new challenges, such as lack of inertia, power imbalances, limited interconnections, and voltage instability. Through projects like EA TWO, Hitachi Energy's domain expertise and large installed base in power quality solutions are helping countries overcome these challenges to enhance the use of renewable energy and meet carbon-neutrality targets.

In this spirit of collaboration and co-creation, Hitachi Energy and ScottishPower Renewables have set new advanced solutions and quality standards to accelerate the energy transition through offshore wind.

“Connecting the clean, green generation from our turbines to the grid is a vital part of any renewables project and it’s great to be in such capable hands with Hitachi Energy for East Anglia TWO,” said Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for Offshore. “This £4 billion wind farm will have the capacity to power almost 1 million homes with green electricity and will help drive the country forward on its clean energy mission. We can only achieve that by partnering with leading companies like Hitachi Energy and we look forward to working together to make that happen.”

“We are proud to work with ScottishPower Renewables to accelerate the clean energy transition. Integrating bulk renewables such as wind power is critical to accelerating the energy transition and is also an effective and long-term solution to decarbonise power,” added Niklas Persson, Managing Director, Business Unit Grid Integration, Hitachi Energy. “We are playing our part in integrating renewables and enabling Europe to become the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050.”

Hitachi Energy will provide Grid-eXpandTM Offshore solutions and onshore grid connection equipment using an EconiQTM gas-insulated switchgear. The Grid-enSureTM power quality solution, SVC Light STATCOM, will play a key role in using power electronics and advanced control systems to ensure reliable, flexible, and stable power despite the intermittent nature of wind power.

Hitachi Energy's leading grid integration equipment and power electronics solutions continue laying the foundation for a resilient and flexible grid, supporting the European energy system's transformation to sustainable power.

