Sceirde Rocks wind farm completes ocean surveys

The Sceirde Rocks wind farm, a 450 MW offshore wind project off the west coast of Ireland, has successfully completed geophysical and metocean surveys that will inform its forthcoming planning application.

The surveys help provide a clearer understanding of the seabed and the prevailing sea conditions of the proposed development area. Geophysical surveys map the seabed, while metocean surveys are used to assess water quality, wave behaviour and the strength and direction of sea currents.

The work was conducted between September and early November 2023 using purpose-built survey vessels operated by Green Rebel, a Cork and Limerick-based offshore survey service company. Corio also worked with Green Rebel and other surveying companies to complete geotechnical and benthic surveys that will inform the environmental impact assessment of the project.

Tim Coffey, Project Director of the Sceirde Rocks wind farm, said: “We are proud to partner with a local Irish company to deliver the high-quality data required for the design and development of the Sceirde Rocks project’s planning application. We are committed to supporting the Irish supply chain, and met recently with 50 national and local businesses recently to outline the opportunities that will be available for companies during the construction and operation of the project.

“When complete, the Sceirde Rocks wind farm will make a significant contribution to reducing Ireland’s reliance on fossil fuels, with the volume of carbon dioxide emissions avoided roughly equivalent to taking 180 000 petrol cars off the road. The project will also generate employment opportunities and provide significant investment for the local community for years to come.”

Kieran Ivers, CEO of Green Rebel, added: “These surveys will play a key role in informing the next stage of the Sceirde Rocks wind farm, providing the data needed to finalise engineering plans and reduce environmental impact. We were delighted to partner with Corio Generation on this project and we look forward to working together in the future.”

In May 2023, Ireland’s energy grid operator, EirGrid, and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications confirmed that Sceirde Rocks was one of four wind farms that were successful under the country’s first Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS 1). The development supports Ireland’s commitments under the Climate Action Plan 2022, and will provide long-term local employment, economic development and business opportunities.

The proposed 450 MW development is located between 5 – 12 km off the coast of Carna, Connemara, County Galway, and will generate enough renewable electricity to meet the needs of 350 000 homes. Construction is expected to take place be-tween 2026 – 2029, delivering renewable energy by 2030.

