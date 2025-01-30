DeepOcean awarded offshore wind survey contract

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a subsea survey contract on the Baltyk 2 and 3 offshore wind developments in Poland, which are jointly developed by Equinor and Polenergia.

Under the contract, DeepOcean will conduct geophysical seabed surveys of the export and inter-array cable seabed corridors, utilising a dedicated survey remotely operated vehicle (SROV). Polish survey company, MEWO, will serve as a subcontractor to DeepOcean. The work scope also includes surveys to map the seabed for potential unexploded ordnances (UXO). The survey campaigns will be executed during early 2025.

DeepOcean’s flagship survey vessel, Edda Flora, will be mobilised for the main scope. MEWO will serve as a subcontractor for UXO surveys, utilising the vessel, Amber Cecilia.

The Baltyk 2 and 3 offshore wind developments are a joint venture between Equinor and Polenergia, and will have a total combined capacity of 1.44 GW, enough to power more than 2 million households. These projects play a crucial role in achieving Poland's updated energy strategy.

In the last 10 years, the offshore survey industry has seen the evolution of a new breed of fast SROVs, specifically designed for high-speed surveys and pipeline inspections.

Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean, has commented: “A dedicated SROV will have significant efficiency gains when compared with the alternative of using slower work class ROVs configured with a survey sensor payload.”

DeepOcean’s SROV Superior has surveyed thousands of kilometres of subsea survey annually.

“The Superior probably has the largest track record in survey inspection of any ROV globally. This reliable asset, our survey engineers and offshore crew, make us a trusted survey provider for renewable and conventional energy operators,” added Mikaelsen.

