Seaway 7 awarded offshore wind contract in Germany

Seaway7 has been awarded a substantial contract by OWP Gennaker, part of Skyborn Renewables, for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transportation and installation of the 63 monopiles and transition pieces. Offshore activities are expected to commence in 2027.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Seaway7’s CEO, commented: “Seaway7 has a strong track record in Germany, having supported over 20 projects and enabled almost 3500 MW of clean energy for the country. We are delighted to bring this experience to the project and continue our collaboration with Skyborn Renewables, this time on the Gennaker offshore wind farm.”

