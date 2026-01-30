SSE submits Bhlaraidh wind farm extension planning application

SSE has submitted an application to the Scottish Government for proposed changes to Bhlaraidh wind farm extension.

The application details a proposal to increase the height of the consented 15 turbines on land adjacent to the operational Bhlaraidh wind farm on the Glenmoriston Estate, north-west of Invermoriston in the Great Glen.

The proposed development has the potential to generate up to 108 MW of renewable energy. Combined with the operational Bhlaraidh wind farm, which has an operating capacity of 108 MW, the extended site could generate up to 216 MW.

The Bhlaraidh wind farm extension project team has consulted with statutory stakeholders, community councils and members of the public, including public exhibitions at Invermoriston Millennium Hall in June and September 2025.

Ian Stewart, Project Manager, said: “Bhlaraidh extension is an opportunity to build on the success of the operational wind farm at Bhlaraidh and significantly increase the amount of renewable electricity being generated in the Great Glen.

“We are grateful to the many members of the community who participated in our consultation process. The feedback we received has been an essential part of this application.”

The Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit approved an application for the Bhlaraidh wind farm extension in August 2022. The Section 36C variation application incorporates changes to the site layout and design to maximise operating efficiency without increasing the number of turbines.

