Two offshore wind projects enter lease with The Crown Estate

Two offshore wind projects have entered into lease with The Crown Estate after just three years, helping to support the government’s clean power ambitions.

The Morecambe and Mona projects, located in the Irish Sea, were successful in The Crown Estate’s Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 auction in 2021 and have been in Agreements for Lease since 2023.?

The projects have a combined capacity of nearly 2 GW, which is enough electricity to power the equivalent of 2 million homes across the UK with clean, homegrown energy.

The Crown Estate confirmed it is working through arrangements for the Morgan offshore wind project following the announcement from JERA Nex bp and EnBW that they were no longer looking to continue with the project. The Crown Estate is now reviewing options and will update the market separately in due course.?

Gus Jaspert, MD for Marine at The Crown Estate, said:?“The leases for Mona and Morecambe demonstrate real momentum in the UK’s offshore wind sector. These projects will provide a significant boost to the nation’s clean power goals, generating homegrown renewable energy at scale while supporting thousands of jobs across the supply chain.”

These milestones follow the recent AR7 auction where more than 8 GW of off-shore wind energy was secured in the process run by the government to provide Contracts for Difference to developers for their offshore wind projects.

The Morecambe offshore wind farm has a nominal capacity of 480 MW which is enough to power 500 000 homes. It is located approximately 30 km from the Lancashire coast in the Eastern Irish Sea and will house up to 35 fixed bottom turbines when complete. It received its Development Consent Order for the Generation Assets in December 2025. On behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) are leading the development and construction of the Morecambe offshore wind farm.

The Crown Estate confirmed that it continues to work closely with the remaining Round 4 projects as they go through the consenting process.?

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

