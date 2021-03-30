Subsea 7 and Simply Blue team up for Scottish floating wind project

Subsea 7, a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry and Irish blue economy developer Simply Blue Energy have joined forces to develop the Salamander floating wind project, off the north-east coast of Scotland.

The companies have formed a joint venture partnership, where Subsea 7 has a minority interest, to develop a pre-commercial project. Subsea 7 will bring its proven track record in delivering offshore energy projects, together with the company’s expertise and detailed knowledge of the Scottish supply chain. Simply Blue Energy will bring its floating wind development experience from their projects in the Celtic Sea.

Energy consultants, Xodus Group, an autonomous subsidiary of Subsea 7, has been supporting the project from the inception stage and will continue to work with the project to develop the concept in readiness for acquiring a lease, in due course from the Crown Estate Scotland (under the innovation and oil and gas decarbonisation leasing activities referenced in the Offshore Wind Sectoral Marine Plan).

This early engagement provides an opportunity to develop a sustainable Scottish supply chain which can deliver a responsible energy future and bring economic benefits associated with offshore floating wind.

Up to 200 MW, Salamander will be another stepping stone project delivered by Simply Blue Energy, following on from four other such projects it is developing with major energy operators in the Celtic Sea.

John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7 said: “Subsea 7 has a long track record of successfully delivering offshore energy projects which positions us well to support Simply Blue Energy at this early stage of the Salamander project. We believe that floating wind has an important role to play in the wider energy transition and a low carbon future.

“We are pleased with our early support to this project through Xodus Group, and that we are able to continue our engagement through the formation of this joint venture. We look forward to working with Simply Blue Energy with the aim of bringing the project to a point where a strategic investor can come onboard.”

Sam Roch-Perks, CEO of Simply Blue Energy added: “Scotland is one of the best locations on the planet for the development of floating wind projects. As a leading floating wind developer, we want to contribute to the development of this market. Despite best intentions, previous projects have not achieved the hoped-for regional supply chain benefits but we believe that for the supply chain to capitalise on the opportunities from ScotWind, a stepping stone project like Salamander is needed.”

