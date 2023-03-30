Vestas secures order with Casa dos Ventos in Brazil

With reference to company announcement no. 07/2023 of 30 March 2023, Vestas has signed an agreement with Casa dos Ventos for two projects in Brazil: Serra do Tigre wind park in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, and Babilônia Centro in the state of Bahia. The projects have a total capacity of 1.3 GW once fully installed, making it the largest onshore order to date for Vestas in Latin America and globally.

The firm order includes the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of 168 V150-4.5 MW turbines for the 756 MW Serra do Tigre project and 123 V150-4.5 MW turbines for the 554 MW Babilônia Centro project. Vestas will also deliver a 25-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

“This agreement is a sign of our commitment to the expansion of renewables and our role as an enabler of the energy transition in Brazil. The partnership with Vestas has become strategic in this agenda and we are honoured to have their support with technology and services in such relevant projects,” said Lucas Araripe, Executive Director of Casa dos Ventos.

“We are very proud to work in partnership with Casa dos Ventos once again and to support their ambitious vision of sustainability through our best-in-class energy solutions. The partnership with Casa dos Ventos demonstrates our shared commitment to making Brazil an example of renewable energy leadership for the entire region through high-impact projects such as Serra do Tigre and Babilônia Centro,” added Eduardo Ricotta, President of Vestas Latin America.

The delivery of the Serra do Tigre and Babilônia Centro is estimated to begin in t3Q24 and the commissioning is expected to begin in 1Q25.

With this order, Vestas has secured almost 10 GW of order intake in Brazil for the 4 MW platform since 2018, consolidating it as the best-selling wind turbine platform of all time in the country.

