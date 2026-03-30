FLOWRA and Bureau Veritas sign MoU to support floating offshore wind technology development in Japan

The Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) of Japan and Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration on technology development for float-ing offshore wind.

Through this collaboration, FLOWRA and BV will assess opportunities to support the safe, reliable, and scalable development of floating offshore wind, with a particular focus on contributing to the growth of Japan’s offshore wind sector.

The MoU provides a framework for the two organisations to explore how safety, certification and technology development can be further advanced through closer alignment of international standards, certification approaches and industry resources. The collaboration also aims to help reduce development risks and costs associated with floating offshore wind projects.

Masakatsu Terazaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA Board of Directors, said: “We are delighted to have concluded a MoU with Bureau Veritas, the long established French classification society. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to technological innovation and risk reduction in floating offshore wind, and we are confident that it will make a significant contribution to strengthening international collaboration in the future.

Underpinned by its core values of Trust, Responsibility, and Ambition & Humility, BV brings extensive experience and deep technical expertise in classification and certification. This makes BV an extremely important partner for the development of floating offshore wind technologies pursued by our association.

“Through this collaboration, we will share insights across a wide range of fields, including the development of technical standards, safety assessments and quality control, and to contribute to the wide range of development of floating offshore wind and the realisation of a sustainable society.”

Maximilien Basquin, M&O France & North Africa Director, Bureau Veritas, said: “Bureau Veritas is delighted to collaborate with FLOWRA to support Japan’s offshore wind ambitions. Floating offshore wind will play an important role in expanding renewable energy capacity, and we are pleased to contribute our experience in safety, certification, and technical assurance to help enable the sector’s sustainable development.”

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