Hydro-Québec launches request for information to inform potential development of offshore wind farms off Nova Scotia

Hydro-Québec is issuing a request for information (RFI) to assess options for the supply and transmission of electricity generated by offshore wind farms located off the coast of Nova Scotia.

The RFI aims to gather information from energy industry developers on:

Technological options, timelines, and costs associated with offshore wind projects near the coast of Nova Scotia.

Electricity transmission solutions.

With its large hydroelectric generating fleet and reservoir capacity, Hydro Québec plays a central role in energy markets across Northeastern North America. The company helps balance power grids by complementing variable renewable energy sources, particularly wind power. With 16 interconnections linking it to neighbouring jurisdictions, Hydro Québec occupies a strategic position at the heart of the region’s major energy corridors.

In this context, ties with neighbouring provinces are part of a broader strategic vision aimed at optimising regional energy systems, as Nova Scotia seeks to develop the significant offshore wind potential along its coast. The market information request is intended to inform Hydro Québec’s ongoing reflection in this regard, within a collaborative framework involving neighbouring provinces.

At this stage, no investment or procurement decisions have been made. This initiative will help clarify Hydro Québec’s positioning with respect to the development of offshore wind in Atlantic Canada.

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