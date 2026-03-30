RWE receives approvals for offshore wind farm in German North Sea

RWE has been given the green light for a further offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

In late March 2026, the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) granted planning permission for Nordseecluster B (comprising NC 3 and NC 4). This allows RWE to implement the second phase of its 1.6-GW Nordseecluster.

Tobias Keitel, Chief Technology Officer, RWE Offshore Wind, responded: “Now that the BSH has granted approval for Nordseecluster B, we can begin construction at sea in 2027. Our portfolio already includes six offshore wind farms located off the German coasts. With the Nordseecluster, we are continuing to drive forward the expansion of offshore wind energy. This is a positive development for both the energy transition in Germany and for RWE.”

The Nordseecluster is being built 46 km north of the German island of Borkum and 50 km north of the German island of Juist. The first phase, which is already under construction, will have total capacity of 660 MW. All the foundations have already been installed, and work on setting up the 44 wind turbines is due to begin in summer 2026. Nordseecluster A will be fully connected to the grid by early 2027.

With the second expansion phase – Nordseecluster B – a further 900 MW of capacity will be added. Production of some components has already begun. Installation of the foundations is scheduled to start in 2027, followed by the installation of the 60 turbines in 2028. Nordseecluster B is scheduled to commence commercial operations in early 2029.

Together, the wind farms in the Nordseecluster will generate around 6.5 TWh/y hours of climate-friendly electricity.

Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%). RWE is responsible for the construction and operation of the Nordseecluster offshore wind farms throughout their entire life cycle.

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