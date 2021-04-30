SEP vessel starts foundation work on wind farm

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has announced that the self-elevating platform (SEP) vessel Seajacks Zaratan – owned by the Japanese subsidiary of Seajacks International Limited Group in which MOL has acquired a stake – called at the Port of Akita on 16 April 2021.

The vessel will start installation work of the foundation of Japan's first large-scale commercial wind farm project in a couple of days, in development by the Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, at the ports of Akita and Noshiro under a contract between the Japanese subsidiary of Seajacks and Kajima Corporation, which is handling the installation of windmills and foundations.

The MOL Group continually promotes and develops environment and emission-free business activities including the offshore wind farm business in a proactive manner, striving to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.