Balmoral Comtec marks renewables milestone with Hornsea 3 contract award

Balmoral Comtec, a Balmoral Group company and a major provider of buoyancy, protection, and insulation services to the global offshore energy market, has been awarded a multi-million-pound contract for the supply of 400 cable protection systems (CPS) by Ørsted for its Hornsea 3 project, located 120 km off the Norfolk coast in the UK.

The scope of work includes design engineering which will take place at Balmoral Comtec’s Aberdeen facility, supply of 400 CPS, and handling and installation training to the awarded marine contractor.

Managing the challenges of over-bending, abrasion, and fatigue of underwater cables can be an ongoing challenge for offshore wind developers. Balmoral Comtec’s patented system utilises validated materials designed to improve operational performance and increase fatigue life. The patented system mechanically locks together removing a reliance on PU bonding, which is notoriously unpredictable and problematic to validate over field design life while providing market-leading strain and stiffness levels that cannot be achieved by traditional CPS designs.

Fraser Milne, Engineering and Projects Director at Balmoral Comtec, said: “Hornsea 3 will be a vital project for the UK’s energy transition – and we’re thrilled to play a role in bringing this project online and protecting it for its operational life. Never has it been more important to increase the role of renewables in our energy mix, to protect both the environment and safeguard energy security in the UK.

“This award is a direct reflection of our ongoing work and commitment to the offshore wind sector. As wind farms and turbines expand in size, scale, and complexity, our industry leading expertise, in-house design and engineering experience, and our scalable manufacturing capability will be crucial as offshore wind developers and OEMs navigate these complex challenges.”

Hornsea 3, which will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, is owned and operated by Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, and is expected to be operational by 2027. The project will significantly contribute toward the UK government’s goal of achieving 50 GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Luke Bridgman, Hornsea 3 Project Director at Ørsted, added: “Hornsea 3 is a nationally-significant renewable energy project, providing low-cost, clean energy at scale. To successfully deliver an offshore wind farm of this magnitude, it’s vital that we draw on the extensive knowledge and expertise of our teams, contractors and suppliers. We look forward to working alongside Balmoral Comtec as we progress through the next stages of construction.”

