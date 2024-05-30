Deep Wind Offshore and Ellevio collaborate on offshore wind power

Deep Wind Offshore and Ellevio have entered a long-term partnership to connect offshore wind power to the grid. The goal is to accelerate the energy transition in Sweden and meet the increasing energy demand.

Deep Wind Offshore, an international developer of offshore wind power, has partnered with Ellevio, one of Sweden's largest energy companies. Through this partnership, the companies will combine Deep Wind Offshore's global expertise in offshore wind power with Ellevio's role as a grid owner and operator to jointly develop and operate projects.

The collaboration aims to explore new models for onshore and offshore grids and new solutions that can accelerate climate adaptation for industrial customers. New models for delivering fossil-free energy to offtakers present a significant opportunity for climate adaptation and expansion for many large electricity consumers.

The primary focus of the collaboration is Olof Skötkonung, an offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Bothnia, located 53 km northeast of Gävle. The park is planned to include 70 wind turbines with the capacity to produce up to 7.5 TWh annually, which corresponds to a significant portion of the region's electricity needs.

“We see that Olof Skötkonung will play an important role in the energy transition as early as the 2030s. If we get our permits, we can start delivering relatively quickly. Partnering with a leading Swedish energy company like Ellevio gives us the opportunity to accelerate the delivery from the project,” said Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore.

For Ellevio, the project is part of a business model that includes the development and ownership of networks for offshore wind power. The ambition is to enable the connection of large amounts of wind power in Sweden and contribute to a faster green transition.

“Offshore wind power will take an increasingly larger place in the Swedish energy mix as we increase energy production, and Olof Skötkonung is a strong project we are eager to work on. Deep Wind Offshore, like us, has a long-term perspective on operations and ownership, which makes us a very good match,” added Kristofer Fröjd, Head of Strategy & Business Development at Ellevio.

Deep Wind Offshore is developing projects in several countries and sees particular potential in the Swedish market due to excellent wind resources, an increasing need for renewable energy, and an efficient regulatory system that supports the establishment of new power production.

“Norway and Deep Wind Offshore have significant offshore expertise, and Sweden has strong industrial competence and a well-developed power grid. We see great opportunities in combining our expertise with Ellevio's long experience from energy projects,” concluded Vassbotn.

