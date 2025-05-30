VALOREM inaugurates first Greek wind farm

VALOREM, a leading French Renewable Energy Group, has announced the official inauguration of the Anatoliko Askio – Magoula wind project. The project is an important milestone for the energy transition in Greece, but also for the company’s long-term strategy.

In the presence of the Ambassador of France to Greece, Laurence Auer, the Head of the Regional Economic Service for South-East Europe, François De Riconflis, and representatives of the state, local government, and the energy sector, VALOREM’s management detailed the multifaceted positive impact of the project on the local community, the environment, and the strengthening of RES participation in the country’s energy mix.

The Anatoliko Askio – Magoula wind farm is located northwest of Kozani – in an area with special symbolism, as it was for decades the epicentre of lignite production. Today, the project is becoming a reference point for the transition to green energy.

The park includes six VESTAS V 150 (4.5 MW each) and is expected to produce 68 GWh/y – energy sufficient to meet the needs of 18 000 households – while preventing the release of 25 706 tpy of CO 2 . The energy produced is channelled into the national grid through a PPA contract with the company OPTIMUS and HERON, ensuring price stability and the financial viability of the project. Furthermore, the wind farm has signed a 20 years state aid CfD contract. Currently suspended, the CfD contract will resume when the PPA contract ends.

The project’s benefits for the local community are multifaceted: partnerships with local contractors, strengthening of the local supply chain, road infrastructure upgrades, easier snow clearance, and year-round access to the area. Beyond these direct improvements, the project also channels tangible value into the local territory: it generates revenue for the local economy through job creation – both direct and indirect – collaboration with regional businesses, and the purchase of goods and services from nearby providers. Additionally, community life has been actively supported, with schools, sports clubs, and local associations benefiting from targeted assistance. Lastly, the project has contributed to the development of key infrastructure, including a reliable road link connecting Vlasti to the villages of Galatini and Eratira, ensuring safe and functional access even in winter.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.