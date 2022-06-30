Port of Roenne gears up for wind turbine shipping

Port of Roenne has experienced an increased interest in using the port's area for shipping wind turbines. Based on the increased demand, Port of Roenne A/S, is advancing the planned future security of the port from the Master Plan 2050.

The interest comes as a result of both national and international plans to establish large amounts of renewable energy, primarily as offshore wind in the Baltic Sea. At the same time Bornholm's unique location has increased interest in the Port of Roenne as a shipping port.

The future security of the port will begin in 2023 at the earliest and is planned to be able to provide 10 ha. of extra port area for offshore projects. Port of Roenne is now beginning the regulatory process and at the same time initiating a tender round for the project.

It is the port's plan that the new future security of the port will provide increased area for wind turbine projects in the southern part of the port and will to a greater extent concentrate passenger traffic in the northern part.

”In the next many decades, enormous amounts of offshore wind will be set up all over the world and also here in the Baltic Sea. As a port, we are therefore in the middle of an exciting time and with a unique opportunity to take advantage of Bornholm's unique position to attract more business and growth to the island. We have already prepared our port to take on OWE-projects at the port, but we do not have the space to meet the increased interest that will be needed. Therefore, we are now starting a future-proofing of the port, so that within a few years we will be able to handle more and larger wind turbine projects:, said Lars Nordahl Lemvigh, CEO of Rønne Havn A/S.

The completed reconstruction of the port is expected to be ready in 2025.

