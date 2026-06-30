European Energy has secured contracts for six onshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 125 MW in the latest renewable energy auction conducted by Germany’s Federal Grid Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

The projects are located across Saxony-Anhalt, North Rhine-Westphalia, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and Brandenburg, further strengthening European Energy’s portfolio in one of Europe’s largest renewable energy markets.

The auction results increase the proportion of de-risked assets within the company’s German portfolio and demonstrate the quality and competitiveness of projects developed over many years.

Jens Peter Zink, Deputy CEO of European Energy, commented: “European Energy has consistently demonstrated its ability to develop and de-risk renewable energy projects at scale. The German portfolio is a good example of that strategy. As these assets mature, they represent attractive opportunities for strategic investors.”

European Energy has developed a diversified pipeline of wind projects across Germany, providing flexibility to retain projects through construction and operation or to pursue strategic partnerships and transactions as projects mature.

Claudia Schilling, Senior Director and Country Manager in Germany for European Energy, added: “The auction results reflect many years of dedicated project development and close collaboration with other developers, municipalities, landowners, and local stakeholders. Successfully bringing projects to this stage requires patience, technical expertise, and a long-term commitment to the regions where we operate. With a strong development pipeline, we are well-positioned for future auction rounds and continued growth in Germany.”

European Energy continues to participate actively in future auction rounds while expanding its development pipeline to support Germany’s long-term renewable energy ambitions. Stable and predictable regulatory frameworks remain important to sustain investment, strengthen supply chains, and ensure continued deployment beyond the current planning horizon.

European Energy has been active in Germany for more than two decades, developing renewable energy projects in close collaboration with municipalities, landowners, and regional stakeholders. The latest auction awards further reinforce the company’s position as a long-term developer with a scalable portfolio in one of Europe’s most important renewable energy markets.

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