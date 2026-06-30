PNE receives contracts from onshore wind energy tender in Germany

The PNE Group has been successful in Germany in the Federal Network Agency’s tender round for onshore wind turbines.

Two submitted projects were awarded contracts. These were the Beerfelde wind farm and the Hassendorf repowering project.

In Brandenburg, the PNE Group will construct the Beerfelde wind farm with a total capacity of 100.8 MW. In parallel with the preparatory work for the construction of the wind farm, PNE is examining the integration of a green electricity storage system (BESS) operated to support the grid as part of the Beerfelde project and is already at an advanced stage of planning in this regard. The aim is to tap into the potential of hybrid plant combinations at an early stage.

In addition, the Hassendorf repowering project in Lower Saxony, with a capacity of 7.2 MW, was also awarded a contract. This means that the third wind turbine of the Hassendorf wind farm has now also been awarded a contract, after the first two turbines were already successful in the tender round in August 2025.

With the current awards, the PNE Group is strengthening its project pipeline in its core German market and creating the basis for the construction of further wind energy capacity.

Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG, commented: “The successful awards despite significant oversubscription and again significantly reduced award values confirm the high quality of our project pipeline and our strong position in the German wind energy market. With the Beerfelde and Hassendorf projects, we are making a further contribution to the expansion of renewable energies in Germany.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.