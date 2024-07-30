Vestas secures 795 MW order for the OranjeWind offshore wind farm

Vestas has received a firm wind turbine order for the OranjeWind offshore wind farm, formerly known as Hollandse Kust West VII, in the Netherlands.

Vestas will be supplying 53 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and is responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the assets under a comprehensive five-year service agreement followed by a long-term operational support agreement.

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe, said: “OranjeWind sets a high bar for technological innovations and sustainability, and we are delighted to deliver our solutions, including our offshore flagship wind turbine, for this project in the Netherlands. Our entire team is looking forward to working together with the OranjeWind project team on this exciting and ambitious wind farm in the North Sea.”

RWE and TotalEnergies announced week commencing 22 July that they are entering a 50/50 partnership to deliver the OranjeWind offshore wind project. The project has an installed capacity of 795 MW; a grid connection capacity of 760 MW and an excess capacity of 35 MW to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible, even when production is lower.

The project site is located around 53 km off the Dutch coast in the North Sea. Wind turbine installation is expected to start in 2027.

