Qualitas Energy acquires 100 MW greenfield wind energy portfolio in Germany

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has acquired a greenfield wind energy portfolio in Lower Saxony, north-western Germany.

The portfolio comprises three mid-stage wind projects with a total planned capacity of up to 100 MW.

Following the acquisition, the Qualitas Energy team will continue the development of the wind projects, which are currently in the planning phase and will involve the construction of 14 modern turbines.

Once operational, the wind farms will generate enough clean electricity to supply more than 66 000 households, thereby making a tangible contribution to Germany’s climate and energy objectives.

Johannes Overbeck, Co-CEO of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, commented: “This acquisition underscores our commitment to accelerating the deployment of clean energy infrastructure in Germany. Lower Saxony, in particular, offers optimal conditions for wind energy, and we are proud to support the region’s decarbonisation efforts through high-quality project development and sustainable investments.”

The transaction fully aligns with Qualitas Energy’s strategy of identifying and developing high-potential renewable energy assets across Germany. Leveraging a robust local presence and a dedicated team of experts, the company is actively expanding its market presence by focusing on both repowering and greenfield opportunities. As part of a significantly larger development portfolio in the country, assets in their late stage now exceed 3 GW, distributed across more than 100 projects.

In line with its long-term vision, Qualitas Energy remains committed to fostering new partnerships and consistently engages with wind asset owners nationwide to explore synergies, promote collaboration, and jointly advance the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

