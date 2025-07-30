Wison New Energies secures dual AiP certifications for offshore foundation designs

Wison New Energies (WNE) has achieved a significant breakthrough in the core technologies of floating offshore wind.

The company's independently developed w.TLP™ foundation (designed for 12 MW turbines) and w.semi™ foundation, (designed for 15 MW turbines) have respectively received Approval in Principle (AiP) certifications from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Det Norske Veritas (DNV). These endorsements lay a solid foundation for the commercial deployment of large-scale offshore wind turbines globally.

In June 2025, WNE's w.TLP foundation, designed for 12 MW turbines, was granted AiP certification by ABS. Featuring a Tension Leg Platform (TLP) configuration, the design fully addresses the structural support needs of next-generation large-scale wind turbines. The solution has undergone rigorous model testing, which verified its outstanding dynamic performance and structural integrity under complex marine conditions, including coupled wind, wave, and current interactions. These results provide critical data to reduce fatigue loads and enhance operational lifespan.

Shortly thereafter, in July 2025, WNE's w.semi foundation tailored for 15 MW turbines received AiP certification from DNV. The design incorporates in-depth analysis of harsh sea state impacts on platform stability, motion response, mooring systems, and structural performance. The w.semi foundation demonstrates exceptional stability and adaptability to diverse marine environments, ensuring robust support for large-scale wind turbines and paving the way for commercial deployment.

The successive AiP certifications of w.TLP and w.semi by ABS and DNV not only validate WNE’s strong research and development capabilities but also reflect the company's commitment and confidence in advancing the global offshore wind industry. Moving forward, WNE will continue to deepen its collaboration with global partners, accelerate the application of core technologies, and inject strong momentum into the large-scale commercialisation of offshore wind – powering the global transition towards a greener, low-carbon energy future.

