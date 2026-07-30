Inox Wind secures 200 MW turnkey order from NLC India Ltd

Inox Wind Ltd (IWL), one of India’s leading wind energy solution providers, has secured a repeat order of 200 MW from NLC India Ltd.

The order, with an approximate contract value of ?1,600 crore, will be executed on a turnkey basis.

Under the contract, Inox Wind will be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement & construction (EPC), and post-commissioning operations and maintenance services. The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA).

With this, the company’s order book stands at 4.7 GW, comprising a well-diversified mix of commercial & industrial customers, public sector undertakings, and independent power producers. This balanced customer portfolio provides strong revenue visibility while underscoring Inox Wind’s leadership in serving the evolving requirements of India’s renewable energy sector.

This order further strengthens Inox Wind’s position as one of India’s leading integrated wind energy solutions providers with proven expertise in delivering large scale turnkey wind projects. It also reinforces the company’s strong and growing order book, providing long-term execution visibility while supporting India’s accelerating renewable energy capacity addition.

Mr. Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd, commented: “We are delighted to have secured this repeat order of 200 MW turnkey order from NLC India Ltd, one of India’s leading public sector enterprises in the power sector. This order is a strong validation of our integrated turnkey capabilities, execution expertise, and technologically advanced product portfolio. Our strong and diversified order pipeline provides us with significant growth visibility. We look forward to working closely with NLC India Ltd and successfully delivering this project within the stipulated timeline.”

Mr. Agarwal added: “As India continues to accelerate its renewable energy transition, customers are increasingly partnering with experienced and reliable wind OEMs capable of delivering projects seamlessly from concept to commissioning. We remain committed to supporting the country’s clean energy ambitions while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders through operational excellence and timely project execution.”

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