Sarens supports Vietnam’s wind energy growth with yard marshalling works in Phu My

Sarens, a world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport, and crane rental services, has been commissioned by Infinity Logistics Co. Ltd to carry out yard marshalling works, including the lifting and handling of WTG tower sections, at its site in Phu My, Vietnam.

The works, which began in May 2026 and are scheduled to run until September 2026, support the local logistics execution of wind energy components in the region.

This project takes place within a context of accelerated growth for Vietnam’s wind energy industry. Under the country’s National Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8), renewable electricity is set to reach 28 – 36% of the national energy mix by 2030, and up to 74 – 75% by 2050, against a backdrop of strong overall electricity demand growth of around 10% annually between 2026 and 2030. As part of this strategy, Vietnam has set a combined onshore and offshore wind capacity target of approximately 26 GW (26 066 MW) by 2030, positioning wind power logistics, such as the yard marshalling and handling of WTG components, as a strategic activity to support the country’s energy transition.

Sarens was selected for the project based on its heavy lifting expertise, the availability of a suitable crawler crane, and its experience handling wind turbine components. To carry out the scope, Sarens team focused the planning phase on crane positioning, lifting radius, ground bearing pressure, rigging arrangement, lifting sequence, and the definition of a safe working area, in close co-ordination with the customer’s yard schedule. Particular attention was paid to ensure stable ground preparation for the crawler crane and suitable lifting points and rigging to avoid delays in the yard’s operations.

Following this assessment, the Sarens team selected the CC1500 crawler crane, configured with an SH-42m main boom, for the marshalling and lifting of the WTG tower sections. This configuration was chosen for its lifting capacity, stability, and mobility, making it suitable for handling large tower sections within the constraints of the site. Throughout the works, the CC1500 provided stable and reliable lifting performance, supporting the safe and efficient handling of the tower sections. The crane was mobilised to site in separate components by trailer, including the main crane body, counterweights, boom sections, mats, rigging gear, and support equipment, and assembled at the yard ahead of lifting operations. Set-up only took two days, including assembly, rigging preparation, and operational checks.

Once assembled, the CC1500 lifted each WTG tower section from its laydown position, slewed as required, and positioned it in the designated marshalling area for the next stage of the logistics process, working within the approved lifting radius and load chart capacity. WTG tower sections are the individual cylindrical segments that, once assembled on site, form the tower of a wind turbine. These pieces can be between 10 m and 30 m high and weigh several tens of tons each. The operation was carried out by a standard lifting crew, including a crane operator, riggers, a lifting supervisor, and an HSE/site supervisor.

The main challenges faced by the Sarens team included co-ordinating safe internal yard movement, maintaining clear access routes, managing ground conditions, and avoiding interference with other ongoing logistics activities on site, all within limited yard space. Weather conditions, particularly wind speed and rainfall, were closely monitored throughout the works, as these are critical factors when handling large WTG components.

Huynh Nhat Truong, Project Manager at Sarens Vietnam, commented: “This project reflects Sarens’ commitment to supporting the safe and efficient logistics of wind energy components in Vietnam. Our team’s careful planning and technical expertise allowed us to handle these large WTG tower sections reliably, within a constrained yard space and on schedule for our client.”

Sarens has extensive experience supporting wind energy logistics and lifting operations across Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asia region, having previously contributed to wind power projects such as Dam Nai 1, Trung Nam 2, and Ca Mau 1A & 1C, as well as maintenance works at the Theparak wind farm in Thailand.

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