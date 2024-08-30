CIP delivers first power from Buffalo Plains

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV) fund, announced that power from the Buffalo Plains was delivered to the Alberta grid for the first time.

The first turbine on Buffalo Plains was installed in April 2024 and more than a third of the wind turbines are currently installed. Completion of the remaining installation work is expected in the 4Q24 followed by full grid connection. Once fully operational, Buffalo Plains will consist of 83 turbines with a total capacity of 495 MW, providing clean energy to approximately 240 000 households in Alberta, Canada. The project is being delivered in collaboration with Siemens Gamesa and Borea Construction.

“We are very pleased to have reached this important project milestone on Buffalo Plains,” said Tim Evans, Partner and Head of North America at CIP. “The successful delivery of first power demonstrates CIP’s unique ability to execute on large and complex infrastructure projects that will provide local jobs and clean, renewable wind energy for many years to come.”

Buffalo Plains is an important part of the 29 GW+ portfolio of renewable generating assets – including onshore wind, offshore wind, solar PV, battery storage, pumped storage hydro, and transmission – that CIP has in development, construction or operation across North America. In Canada, CIP currently has the country’s largest solar projects and wind projects (by MW) under development.

