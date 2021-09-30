Vestas to expand its footprint in Canada

Vestas has received a 151 MW order from Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy) to power the Lanfine wind farm in Alberta, Canada. This order consists of 35 V150-4.2 MW turbines, delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode.

“Vestas is pleased to grow our partnership with Pattern Energy, one of Canada’s largest wind power operators, as it expands its portfolio with this new project in Alberta,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “By utilising the proven V150 technology, this project will help contribute to Canada’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 - 45% by 2030.”

“By utilising the Vestas V150, a quiet and powerful turbine, we are able to reduce the footprint of the Lanfine wind project while maintaining its output,” said Mike Garland, Chief Executive Officer of Pattern Energy. “The addition of Lanfine Wind will further expand our Canadian presence, which is growing to a total of 10 wind power facilities across five provinces.”

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset. Turbine delivery begins in 2Q2022, with commissioning scheduled for 4Q2022.

