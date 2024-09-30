BOEM postpones Oregon offshore wind energy auction

On 29 August 2024, the Department of the Interior announced the final sale notice (FSN) for offshore wind leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf offshore Oregon following engagement through the Oregon Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force, including coordination with the State of Oregon on advancing opportunities for leasing that would precede a multi-year process for site assessments and subsequent review of any specific project plans if submitted.

The FSN set an auction date for 15 October 2024, and included two lease areas offshore Oregon and identified the five companies qualified to participate in the sale. Following issuance of the FSN, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) received bidding interest from one of the five qualified companies.

In determining a future opportunity for a potential lease sale, BOEM will continue to collaborate with representatives from federal, state and local agencies and tribal governments, to coordinate on potential leasing and support ongoing stakeholder engagement processes on broader offshore wind considerations, such as the state-led development of a strategic roadmap for offshore wind.

Since the start of the Biden-Harris administration, the department has approved the nation's first ten commercial scale offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of approximately 15 GW of clean energy — enough to power 5.25 million homes. Since January 2021, the Department has held five offshore wind lease auctions – including the sale of assets offshore New York and New Jersey and the first-ever sales of assets offshore the Pacific Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. Secretary Deb Haaland also ?announced?a schedule of potential additional lease sales through 2028.

