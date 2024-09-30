Stowen awarded contract by Equinor

Stowen Group has announced that it has been awarded a significant contract to perform modifications to the transition pieces on the Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Norfolk, UK. Sheringham Shoal offshore wind is operated by Equinor on behalf of its shareholders.

Following a competitive tender process, Stowen has been selected as the preferred bidder, marking a key achievement in the company’s commitment to delivering top-tier services in the renewable energy sector.

The Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm, which provides clean energy to over 280 000 homes in the UK, plays a vital role in the country’s renewable energy landscape. The decision to choose Stowen, a local vendor, further reinforces their commitment to supporting local content and the UK supply chain.

The project, valued at over £5 million, will see Stowen take on the role of principal contractor, managing the project in its entirety. This includes overseeing vessel management, onshore fabrication, offshore installation, medical cover, and quality control in partnership with the chosen classification society. The offshore scope will involve a wide range of trades, including scaffolding, welding, fabrication, non-destructive testing (NDT), and paint application.

“We are delighted that Equinor has awarded Stowen this prestigious contract. This project highlights the trust placed in our capabilities, and we are excited to continuing working on a local offshore wind farm that supports the UK’s clean energy future. Our team is fully prepared to deliver a successful and efficient project, drawing on our expertise in managing complex offshore works.” Said Kieron Ford, Managing Director – Renewables.

Stowen’s involvement in this project underscores its expanding presence in the offshore renewable energy sector and its commitment to delivering excellence.

Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm is owned by Equinor, Equitix Offshore 5 (co-owned by Equitix and the Renewable Investment Group TRIG) and a fund managed by Macquarie Green Investment Group).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!