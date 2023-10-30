Lamprell ships transition pieces for Moray West

Lamprell has announced a significant achievement following the safe and on-time sail away of the first batch of transition pieces through its newly commissioned renewables production line for its client Moray Offshore Wind farm (West) Limited.

Lamprell and its client, Moray West, have worked as one team to ensure the successful sail away of the first set of wind turbine generator and offshore substation platform transition pieces. This project, awarded in 2022, includes the construction of 62 transition pieces and the shipping of these to a marshalling harbour in the UK. Further batch deliveries will continue throughout the months ahead.

The renewables production line was built to address a need in the market for the construction of monopiles and transition pieces for wind turbines as the offshore wind sector rapidly expands. It allows for serial manufacturing, and its capabilities include automated high-capacity can rolling, welding, milling and non-destructive testing, ensuring high-precision production.

Lamprell CEO, Ian Prescott, commented: “I want to congratulate the project team and thank our client for their trust in Lamprell as we underwent both commissioning the renewables production line and constructing the first set of transition pieces for the Moray West offshore wind farm. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for Lamprell and the entire renewables industry. Not only is our production line a first-of-its-kind facility in the Middle East, but the transition pieces – in terms of diameter – are a unique and original product type designed to withstand the harshest offshore conditions while maximising energy production. We could not have achieved this without the teamwork and cooperation the Moray West team provided. I am extremely proud of this achievement and look forward to successfully delivering the rest of the transition pieces throughout 2023.”

