Vestas wins deal for Romanian wind farm

The Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas has announced that it has secured a 50 MW supply order in Romania for 12 wind turbines.

As part of Vestas 4Q24 intake of new intake the deal was struck with Eolenerg Project SRL for a 50 MW wind farm in Sacele, Constanta County, in south-east Romania.

The order was for three V150-4.0 MW machines and nine V150-4.2 MW units and includes a 20 year AOM5000 service agreement for the turbines.

Delivery of the hardware for the installation has been scheduled for the 3Q25, with commissioning presently planned for 4Q25.

