Vestas secure Australian wind project deal

In partnership with Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of the multinational power company Naturgy Group, Vestas has secured a 328 MW deal for two wind projects in Victoria, Australia. The order includes supply and installation of 52 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for the Ryan Corner Wind Farm as well as the engineering, procurement and construction of 26 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for the second stage of Berrybank Wind Farm.

Both projects mark a step towards building smarter, more liveable and emissions-free cities. In addition to this, the second stage of Berrybank Wind Farm is one of the successful projects under the Australian Capital Territory’s 2019 - 2020 renewable energy auction and will be Vestas’ fifth Australian project to be initiated through a government renewable energy auction scheme.

Upon completion, Vestas will commence a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement for both projects. With an energy-based availability guarantee, the service agreements will maximise energy production and provide Global Power Generation with long-term business case certainty.

The two projects are set to provide clean energy to approximately 120 000 homes. In addition, the projects will create almost 500 jobs during their construction. Delivery of the turbines for both projects is expected to occur in 3Q2021, with commissioning scheduled for 3Q2022.