Vestas wins 756 MW order for wind project in Australia

In partnership with renewable energy enterprise, TagEnergy, Vestas will deliver the EPC for the first stage of Golden Plains wind farm, a 756 MW project in Victoria, Australia. Stage One is set to be Vestas’ largest onshore wind farm in Asia Pacific and will feature 122 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines from the EnVentus platform.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year service and maintenance agreement (AOM5000) to optimise the project’s energy production and long-term business case certainty.

“As the leading sustainable technology and service provider both globally and in Australia, we are pleased to partner with TagEnergy and through our best-in-class energy solutions while supporting their ambitious vision of sustainability through the successful delivery of Golden Plains wind farm Stage One,” said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“Vestas is very pleased to forge a new and valuable partnership with TagEnergy, and project operator WestWind. To support the first stage of Golden Plains wind farm, Vestas has levered our capabilities across siting and technology design, finance solutions, and grid connection. Through our EPC and long-term service experience, we look forward to driving the realisation of TagEnergy’s landmark project,” said Jan-Daniel Kämmer, Vice President Sales of Vestas Australia and New Zealand.

“TagEnergy is proud to enter a new partnership with Vestas on Victoria’s mega-wind farm. Through Vestas’ industry-leading technology, technical and construction capabilities, and integrated power and service solutions, we look forward to delivering this vital project to help Victoria and Australia to reach net zero carbon emissions targets as soon as possible,” stated Andrew Riggs, Managing Partner Australia of TagEnergy.

“This landmark transaction was made possible through creative collaboration between TagEnergy and lenders, but also through Vestas’ proactive and persistent approach, fronted by the Vestas Financial Solutions APAC team, who brought EKF into the project early in the process,” commented Peter Boeskov, Chief Commercial Officer, Global Wind & Structured Finance. “Since 2005 EKF has participated in the financing of Vestas wind farms in Australia with a capacity of 1.7 GW and we will remain focused on providing financial solutions and support to sustainable projects like these.”

With the highest market share for installed capacity, Vestas currently maintains the most amount of wind turbines in Australia. This project will further expand the company’s leading footprint in the country’s promising clean energy market.

Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines is expected to occur 4Q23, with commissioning to commence 4Q24. Once operational, the first stage of Golden Plains wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power approximately 450 000 homes a year.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .