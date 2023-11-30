Fugro selected by KREDO Offshore to support offshore wind development in South Korea

Fugro has been engaged by KREDO Offshore for a metocean and wind resource measurement campaign on the west coast of South Korea, offshore Yeonggwang County.

KREDO Offshore develops and operates a growing portfolio of onshore and offshore wind farms and energy storage systems. Fugro will provide a turnkey solution encompassing technology deployment, provisioning, operations, maintenance and comprehensive data reporting.

The project site is currently in the initial investigation stage to assess its suitability for investment. A total of four Seawatch® LiDAR buoys have been strategically deployed within the study area. These buoys measure a comprehensive range of metocean parameters which include wind, waves, current and meteorological conditions. The data collection will take place in the next 12 months, with real-time data provision for decision makers and consultants with data in advance of final reporting.

Mike Hallett, Director of Engineering, KREDO Offshore, said: “The acquisition of quality site data is critical to optimise the offshore wind farms design to the specific site conditions, for cost and risk minimisation. Fugro’s extensive experience in offshore wind and its tried and tested solutions provided us with confidence that we would get the reliable data we need. Accurate data is essential for our decision making, giving insights into the viability of our plans.”

Kit Moss, Service Line Manager, Metocean and Measurements, APAC, added: “We are excited to partner with KREDO on this project. KREDO‘s commitment to advancing a sustainable energy ecosystem aligns perfectly with Fugro’s mission to create a safe and liveable world. Our extensive track record in collecting metocean data across South Korea and globally ensures that we are well-equipped to contribute valuable insights to this project.”

