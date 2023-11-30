OX2 hands Klevberget wind farm over to RPC

OX2 has handed over the Klevberget wind farm in Sweden to Renewable Power Capital (RPC). The wind farm comprises 24 turbines with a total installed capacity of 146 MW. This is the fourth wind farm OX2 hands over to RPC this year; together, they have a total installed capacity of about 317 MW.

The Klevberget wind farm will produce about 455 GWh. In connection with the construction of Klevberget, OX2 has together with the Swedish sport fishing association and forest company SCA increased the biodiversity around the wind farm by restoring wetlands and re-establishing the freshwater pearl mussel.

“We are happy to be able to hand over the fourth wind farm this year to RPC. Klevberget is a great project and will provide a significant amount of renewable energy in the region while supporting the development of the green industry in Ånge municipality. We look forward to remaining a part of the project by managing the operations and maintenance of the park,” said Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.

OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the project under a 15-year agreement, optimising the production and supervising its safe operations.

By the end of the third quarter OX2 was constructing a total of 1,335 MW in four different markets. Several projects are expected to be handed over before the end of 2023.

