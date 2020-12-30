Airswift, the global workforce solutions provider for the energy, process and infrastructure sectors, has formed a joint venture (JV) in Taiwan, a burgeoning offshore wind hub, as the company expands its presence in Asia.

To read the full article "Airswift forms JV in Taiwan " Please sign in or become a member for FREE

The JV with Taiwan-based HR and payroll software solution provider Take5People, will allow Airswift to deliver its full spectrum of services within the region with immediate effect, while accommodating local regulations and legislation. By leveraging Take5People’s of local expertise, Airswift will be able to provide its clients with a holistic and fully compliant service.

Maxime Degaldi, Taiwan and China Country Manager at Airswift, said: “We’re excited to see this partnership take shape and allow us to expand our recruitment and global mobility services into a new country. We want to ensure our clients and candidates benefit from a seamless and professional experience, and that is why having a local partner is so important to us”.

The draw of Taiwan is of no coincidence for Airswift. Following a JV in Vietnam in June 2020, the company continues to diversify into offshore wind. As a hub for this booming industry, Taiwan is a key strategic location for Airswift to engage with new prospects and existing clients in this space.

“Airswift prides itself in being a global company, and with a predicted 15 GW offshore wind capacity by 2035 in Taiwan, it’s crucial we have a strong local presence to help our clients deliver those projects. As we further imprint our identity into the Asian market and continue expanding our business, we aspire to help strengthen local economy by supporting employment and developing talent” – adds Charles Pfauwadel, VP Asia at Airswift.