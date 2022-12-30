Coca-Cola Içecek orders Nordex turbines

The Nordex Group has received an order from Coca-Cola Içecek A.S. (CCI) for the supply and installation of CCI’s first wind turbine. The order for an N133/4800 turbine also includes a 10-year premium service.

The turbine with a nominal capacity of 4.8 MW will be installed on a tubular steel tower with a hub height of 110 m near Çorlu in the province of Tekirdag in Eastern Thrace in Türkiye in April 2023. By the end of the year, it will cover minimum of 30% of the electricity requirements of the local bottling plant with green energy.

“We are pleased that, thanks to our turbine technology generating clean wind power in the immediate vicinity, we can support CCI in its goal of making its production plant climate-neutral,” said Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

CCI Türkiye General Manager, Hasan Ellialti, said: “This year we have announced our sustainability targets in which we have committed to run our manufacturing sites on 100% renewable electricity and make them carbon-neutral by 2030. The Çorlu turbine will be one of the first and most powerful implementations of our commitment and we are very proud to take responsibility for our collective future.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.