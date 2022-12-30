FairWind awarded installation of 778 MW wind project in Chile

FairWind has been chosen as installation partner for Horizonte Wind Park, Chile, which is currently the biggest onshore wind farm under construction in Latin America. A total number of 140 Enercon E-160 EP5 wind turbines will be erected from February 2023, and is expected to be fully operational in May 2024.

“As one of the world’s biggest suppliers of wind turbine installation, we have the experience and capabilities necessary to handle a project of this size. The Horizonte project is a solid foundation for our South American operations as well as an important part of our strategy to expand geographically in this region,” said FairWind Chief Sales Officer, Dan Lund.

The Horizonte Wind Farm is located 130 km north-east of the Taltal municipality and 80 km east of the Paposo town in the Antofagasta region of Chile. The wind farm is expected to reduce up to 1.2 million tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.