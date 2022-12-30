Sandy Knowe wind farm extension completed

After ERG started up the first 50 MW of the Sandy Knowe wind farm in October 2022, in Dumfries & Galloway, in the south of Scotland, the start of the extension is also communicated of the park for a further 36 MW.

The park, developed and built internally, thus reaches a total installed capacity of 86.4 MW, which will guarantee production of over 250 GWh/y when fully operational, equivalent to the needs of approximately 55 000 households, avoiding the emission of 106 kt CO 2 every year.

Paolo Merli, Chief Executive Officer of ERG, commented: “With the energisation of the Sandy Knowe wind farm, the Group brings its current installed capacity in the UK to over 155 MW, consistently with and ahead of the objectives of our 2022 Business Plan- 2026.”

