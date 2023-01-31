Vineyard Wind to build CTV terminal

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between AVANGRID, Inc., and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has signed a partnership with Shoreline Offshore, a joint venture between the Quinn Family, a long-time member of the fisher community in New Bedford and SEA.O.G. Offshore to build out a berthing and fuelling area for crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

Under the terms of the agreement, Vineyard Wind will provide US$750 000 in funding through its Industry Accelerator Fund, which is co-managed by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), to support the acquisition of two floating barges to meet the berthing needs of Vineyard Wind and future developers. The barges will be located on the northern side of Pope’s Island, which is fully protected by the New Bedford Hurricane Barrier, and help developers work during both the construction and operations and maintenance phases of the different projects. In addition to the barges, Shoreline Offshore will upgrade its existing facilities, including the addition of fuel tanks and other infrastructure needed to serve New Bedford’s multiple maritime industries.

“We are proud to partner with the Quinn family on a unique project that meets the evolving needs of both commercial fishing and offshore wind,” said Vineyard Wind CEO, Klaus S. Moeller. “By expanding the capability of this site, we not only secure a great location for our vessels, we also are improving facilities that can serve other fishing vessels and increase fuelling capacity of the harbour – a win-win for both of New Bedford’s vitally important industries.”

Once installed, the floats will be able to berth up to six CTVs and meet the specifications of the offshore wind industry, with access to a fuelling station, potable water, ramp, and full security. This project will also increase fuelling capacity in the New Bedford Harbour, which is currently limited to one terminal.

“This project provides the capacity for the offshore wind industry to efficiently utilise the New Bedford Harbour while also ensuring New Bedford’s commercial fishing industry can continue operating within the New Bedford Harbour with little to no interruptions,” stated Charles Quinn, President of Quinn Fisheries, who has been working within New Bedford’s commercial fishing industry for more than 35 years. “By expanding space through increased berthing spaces and increased fuelling capacity, we are supplying two key components that both industries need, so that both can flourish.”

“The New Bedford Ocean Cluster is committed to ensuring local businesses are included in the development of the offshore wind industry in New Bedford,” commented Jennifer Downing, Executive Director of the New Bedford Ocean Cluster. “News of this project is particularly exciting because we are seeing a longstanding family business in New Bedford entering a new market and contributing to the growth of offshore wind, but also a project that will demonstrate the economic benefits of commercial collaboration between two port industries.”

“The investment from the Vineyard Wind Accelerator Programme in the Shoreline Offshore facility represents yet another great example of the advancement of the offshore wind supply chain in the Commonwealth,” added Jennifer Daloisio, CEO of MassCEC. “This project will leverage additional MassCEC funding recently announced for the expansion and improvement of port facilities to serve offshore wind.”

Shoreline Offshore is currently working on final designs and permitting for the fuel terminal and expects it to be installed and operational by April 2023. The company is also committed to contracting as much of this local infrastructure project as possible to local companies and has already retained the services of local companies in the planning of this project.

Vineyard Wind, an 800 MW project located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, the US, will generate electricity for more than 400 000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the US, create 3600 full time equivalent job years, save customers US$1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation, and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tpy, the equivalent of taking 325 000 cars off the road annually.

Vineyard Wind will begin delivering clean energy to Massachussetts in 2023.

