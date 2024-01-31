Artemis Technologies to demonstrate CTV capability

Artemis Technologies is spearheading a collaborative industry-led Research and Development project that has received £3 million of government backing through the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 4 (CMDC4).

The funding will support the real-world demonstration of the Belfast-based maritime innovator’s first 24 passenger crew transfer vessel (EF-24 CTV), which was initially developed thanks to previous funding from CMDC2.

In response to significant global interest from both wind farm developers and CTV operators, the demonstrations will prove the EF-24 CTV’s capability to operate safely under extreme wind and tide conditions – a key priority within the offshore wind industry.

The project will take place across multiple offshore UK wind farms, with Artemis Technologies working alongside an experienced consortium of partners, including Tidal Transit and Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

CEO at Artemis Technologies, Dr Iain Percy OBE, said:?“Offshore wind is a cornerstone of UK decarbonisation plans with potential to more than triple its capacity by 2035. In turn, CTV numbers are projected to rise significantly.

“If zero emission vessels are not introduced, we are looking at an estimated 600 000 tpy of CO 2 e being released into our environment. At Artemis Technologies, we are confident that we have the transformative technology that will lead to greener CTV operations and ultimately the decarbonisation of high-speed maritime transport.

“As a founding signatory of the Department for Transport’s ‘Operation Zero’, we want to see zero emission CTVs deployed in the North Sea by 2025, and this project will help make that vision a reality.”

Artemis Technologies will also develop and deliver an EF-24 CTV operator training course, and undertake data collection and analysis to understand how the vessel operates in a range of conditions and locations.

Onshore charging infrastructure will provide overnight vessel charging, enabling the EF-24 CTV to perform a full commercial operation cycle.

Leo Hambro, Commercial Director of Tidal Transit, commented: “This initiative marks a pivotal step towards decarbonising offshore wind operations and maintenance. By demonstrating the real-life application of electric CTVs, together with Artemis Technologies and ORE Catapult, we’re paving the way towards a truly transformative low-carbon solution.

“This project will not only help increase vessel operational capacities and deliver real value to both CTV operators and wind farm developers, but it will also help the offshore wind industry meet its increasingly crucial net zero targets.”

Maritime Minister, Lord Davies, concluded: “Unlocking a sustainable maritime sector and the economic growth it provides relies on cutting edge technology to propel it to the next level. The voyage to sustainability demands bold investments to not just deliver greener shipping but highly skilled jobs across the UK. "Transformative solutions can help shape the future landscape of the maritime industry and support jobs in coastal communities.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.