CRC Evans strengthens commitment to offshore wind with OWGP grant

CRC Evans, a leading provider of welding and coating services, has been awarded funding through The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership’s (OWGP) Development Grant scheme.

As one of 11 companies selected by the programme following its announcement in May 2023, CRC Evans will receive a share of £2.4 million to invest in the enhancement of mechanised welding solutions for floating offshore wind developments.

The organisation’s welding and coating expertise has potential to support wind projects in the final assembly stage, and the award strengthens its commitment to the sector.

Diversification efforts from CRC Evans have seen an increase in activity across nuclear, wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCUS).

Stephane Allain, CRC Evans’ Director of Renewables, said: “It’s an honour to be selected as recipients of funding by OWGP. This transformative initiative enables the accelerated development of wind technologies across the UK and ensures that the supply chain is prepared and capable of delivering at scale.

“CRC Evans has a long history in the provision of specialist services in welding and coating, and a renewables offering is simply an extension of this. With a proven track record, supported by an extensive fleet of mechanised welding equipment, we are well placed to support the fabrication and assembly of offshore wind structures.”

